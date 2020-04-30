SPOKANE, Wash - Neighbors are fed up with homeless camping in Coeur d'Alene park.
Son Vu, who lives near the park says this is nothing new. "This problem with camping, urban camping. Whatever you'd like to call it. It's been happening all the time in Browne's but it's gotten particularly bad over the last two weeks." he said.
On Thursday, that problem exploded and dozens of tents popped up after 100-plus homeless men and women were forced out as a result of a seasonal warming shelter contract expiring.
Amanda Wunderlich and Vu say safety is their number one concern, especially in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. They claim they've seen people digging holes to serve as makeshift bathrooms. They've also filled garbage bags with used needles and a used condoms.
They say their neighborhood is being overrun.
"The reality is that we are a dense neighborhood. We have apartments and condos and now particularly with everyone staying at home. You have families with children that there's no place to go, and they've been coming here to play in the park, and as a parent, you would look at this and go no I don't think that's a good idea." Wunderlich said.
"I don't know what I can trust the city anymore." Vu said. "Now you know they put that shelter in the back last fall, and we had assurances from the city that they would protect this neighborhood from this very type of stuff."
