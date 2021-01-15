The damage and destruction of Wednesday's windstorm has been well-documented, so instead of looking at all of the destruction, or "doom and gloom" as one viewer put it on social media, I set out Friday to find the good.
Driving around the South Hill, I saw the diligent dedication of street crews still clearing streets. I saw the driven determination of power crews tirelessly working to get the lights back on for customers who are looking at a third straight day without power heading into the weekend.
While at Avista's drive-thru resource fair at Sacajawea Middle School Friday morning, I also met a man named Gilbert who inadvertently made me refocus my lens even more. While picking up his phone from the charging station Gilbert told me about how he and his neighbor have been getting by without power since Wednesday morning.
So I asked if we could follow him back to his house and chat about it with him and his neighbor, Jeremy.
He kindly agreed.
As we pulled up, both Gilbert and Jeremy were standing at the fence line, smiling and chatting with each other while warmly waving me in.
Through neighborly chats across that wooden fence line over the past four years, Jeremy and Gilbert have become good friends.
Gilbert is a retired physician, but before he retired he mentioned to a patient that he was looking to get a generator.
"He said, 'Doc when you buy a generator, the one you're going to purchase, then go up to the next level so you're buying more power than you think you need,'" Gilbert said.
"Yeah, well that was great advice and I appreciate your patient giving that to you," Jeremy added, laughing.
So eventually, Gilbert did buy a generator and asked his neighbor if he happened to know anyone who might be able to help him set it up.
"I said, "I'll tell you what: I'll set it up and then if we ever need it maybe you could let us borrow it sometime,'" Jeremy said. "And that was just kind of a joke."
However, months later, the joke became a reality.
Following Wednesday's windstorm, Jeremy and his family, including a newborn baby, found themselves in the dark and in the cold.
Gilbert and his wife, without power themselves, remembered the quip from months prior and well, it was time to reach across the fence line again.
"Once you see a situation and you have a way of remedying it and you have a way to make it better, it's the neighborly thing to do," Gilbert said.
So Jeremy set up the generator, ran power to both homes and as a result, they've both been able to get by during the extended outage.
"I've been moving it from my freezer, fridge, fireplace," Jeremy said and like any good symbiotic relationship, they make sure to keep in touch and stay on the same page.
"We'll text each other about what appliance is coming on so we keep the juice flowing," Gilbert said about keeping the generator going.
They get about 8 hours or powering both homes out of the generator and when the gas runs out, Jeremy heads out to get some more.
"It's been a good experience, just to see kindness from people especially in our times these days where it doesn't seem like kindness is as prevalent as it could be or should be," Jeremy said.
Neighbors helping neighbors, while also thinking about their other neighbors.
"It's very loud so we don't run it at night because I don't want to annoy the neighbors," Jeremy said talking about the generator.
How neighborly.
It's one generator, powering two homes, during what might otherwise be an immensely stressful time. A microcosm of the kind of neighbors we should all strive to be like.
Neighbors like Jeremy and Gilbert.
"We appreciate you Dr. Gilbert," Jeremy said across the fence at the end of our interview. "You've made a tough time as good as we can make it."
"Thanks, man," Gilbert said smiling under his mask. "Thanks, Jeremy."
