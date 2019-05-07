STEVENS COUNTY - There's nothing quite like checking your security camera and seeing a cougar stroll past your property, but some people in Stevens County are getting pretty sick of it.
Hundreds of people have now signed a petition asking county officials to do something about what they are calling a cougar problem citing that the kill livestock, pets, and no one seems to care.
"My children went out to feed their goat, this thing's like 25 yards from the front door. Not even a full 10 minutes later, there's a cougar eating this goat. Within the 10 minutes, my children were standing right there. That cat was looking at my kids," Casey Wiley said.
Tuesday, May 7, the petition was given to city officials.
Carol Long said, "We're just scared to death that one of our loved ones are going to get killed by one of these cats."
Stevens County residents are fed up, and that's why they're speaking out. They told KHQ they're positive the local cougar population is growing and their behavior is changing. Witnesses say they're seeing more cougars closer to homes and traveling together.
Residents say that the Department of Fish and Wildlife aren't doing enough.
That's why a petition, with just under 400 signatures, was dropped off at the County Commissioner's Office.
All three of the commissioners say they agree with the residents. Local officials plan to present the petition to the state.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says it still needs time to assess and analyze the situation, which could take until the fall.