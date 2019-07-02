We don't have carpool lanes in the Inland Northwest (yet), but if you've ventured outside of Spokane, chances are you've experienced them and are aware that you need more than one person in the car to use them.
But what if your passenger is dead? Does that still count?
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol: No.
NHP tweeted on Monday that a trooper had pulled over a local funeral home hearse in the HOV lane. The driver only had a deceased passenger and told the Trooper he thought that counted and allowed him to use the HOV lane.
It did not count.
"I guess we have to clarify this: Living, breathing people county for the HOV lane," NHP said on Twitter.
The driver was given a warning.