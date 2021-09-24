WASHINGTON D.C.- Washington D.C.’s Member of Congress Eleanor Holmes Norton just posted to Twitter that a bill that gives D.C. some control over its own entities has passed the house.
The House passed the congresswoman’s bill to give D.C.’s mayor control of the D.C. National Guard as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.
She said in her tweet this is the first time either chamber has passed a bill to give D.C. control of our own National Guard.
D.C. is not a state and as result, the authorization to use its national guard is authorized by the president and at times by the Pentagon.
This has been a topic of conversation at the January 6th riot.
Former President Donald Trump says the day of the riot he “Immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.”
We know that’s not what happened. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser requested more Guard help, on behalf of the Capitol Police.
If this moves forward and is passed it would give them the power to authorize over to the mayor.
