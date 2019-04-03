New prediction maps give glimpse of what's ahead for wildfire season in the Northwest

We're getting our first glimpse into what wildfire season has in store for the Northwest.
The National Park Service released their prediction maps showing a higher potential for fires in Western Washington this month. They also posted about predictions in Northern Washington for the summer.
The @NIFCfire Predictive Services has updated the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for April - July 2019 https://t.co/FvHigWyA4j pic.twitter.com/nBgqNOqIBa— NPSFireSW (@NPSFireSW) April 1, 2019
NPS says that because so many wildfire fires were human-caused last month, they're concerned that will continue in the dry conditions.