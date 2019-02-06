Want to explore all the scenery that Washington has to offer but don't want to fork up the dough for a Discover Pass? Just borrow one from the library!
Check Out Washington is launching a new program this spring that makes family Discover Passes available to check out through several public libraries. Spokane Public and Spokane County libraries will be amongst the libraries where the passes will be available.
According to the Washington Trails Association, the passes will be part of a backpack kit containing binoculars, field guides and other interpretive materials. WTA says users will want to bring their own 10 Essentials, including food and water for the day, a map of the area, and extra clothes, particularly in winter and spring when the temperatures can fluctuate.
The passes are being made available as a multi-vehicle family pass, so no license plate numbers are necessary for the pass to be valid, and rental cars can be used to access trailheads. You can access state lands and parks as well as lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
A Discover pass normally costs $30 a year or $10 for a single-day pass ($35 or $11.50 with transaction and dealer fees if purchased at a license vendor, by phone or online).
Washington State Parks additionally offers several "free days" when a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. Following are the remaining 2019 State Parks free days:
- Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day
- Jan. 21— Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- March 19 — State Park’s birthday
- April 20— Spring day
- April 22 — Earth Day
- June 1 — National Trails Day
- June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day
- June 9 — Fishing Day
- Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 28— National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 29— Autumn day