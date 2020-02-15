There was a bizarre standoff in western New York between a State Trooper and a wandering horse on a snow-covered road.
The trooper got a call Friday about a horse in the road in the small town of Canisteo.
Sure enough, the trooper found the horse but the horse refused to move, staring at the patrol car as if to say, "This is my road. Get out of my way."
State police say the trooper tried to lure the horse back to his home with alfalfa, but he was more interested in licking the salt off the patrol car.
No word how long the two spent together out on that snowy road before the horse decided to go home.
Someone commented on social media that just maybe the horse thought that patrol car was a pretty mustang.
