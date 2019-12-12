It's been 48 days since a strike was authorized by the Washington State Nurses Association as more than 1900 nurses fight for a new contract. One of the major sticking points between the two sides? A benefits package that changes sick time.
Nurses say those changes will burden taxpayers and affect staff and patient safety.
The latest negotiations between the two sides took place on Wednesday with the hospital saying they offered the following proposal:
- We have proposed a competitive wage package that totals 10 percent in increases over the next three years – and a $1,500 sign on bonus prorated by FTE.
- We proposed that current nurses be grandfathered into the existing Paid Time Off plan.
- Current nurses keep earned Extended Illness Time and can use it as long as you have a balance.
- We did not make any new proposals on the Providence short term disability plan or paid family leave. We still plan to work with the Washington State benefits that begin in 2020.
- Staffing: The statement that our patients are not safe is simply not true. We review staffing concerns and we design our staffing plan with nurses who sit on our Staffing Committee. I trust the nurses on our committee and I trust this process.
- Finally, workplace safety is important to everyone. We have invested in additional security officers, secured high risk units, and implemented Washington’s first hospital-based K-9 program. We provide workplace violence prevention training at orientation, and have a plan to expand interactive training in 2020. Most importantly, we are committed to bedside caregivers’ involvement in this process.
So far a deal has not been reached.
The nurses at Sacred Heart continue to prepare for a strike, something both sides say they don't want to happen.
Nurses voted back on October 25 to authorize a strike. Should they choose to do that, they must give the hospital 10 days notice and during that time the hospital would have to put together a staffing plan and then those nurses would hit the picket line.
For now, however, negotiations continue, but that strike still looms.
