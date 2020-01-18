One family in Canton, North Carolina could not believe their eyes when their white German Shepherd, Gypsy, gave birth to eight adorable puppies and one of them was lime green.
The puppy's human mom, Shana, says she knew the dog was pregnant but did not expect a bright and colorful puppy to be one of the bunch. The green hue is not dangerous to the puppy, but it did inspire his heroic name: Hulk.
Hulk's green color should fade over time, just in time for him to find his forever home.
