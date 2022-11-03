North Spokane group "New Hope," sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.

COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we've been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it's not the only place we're seeing people be homeless.
New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
One area they work in is the Mead School District which is often known as a wealthy area – but, homelessness is not only a problem in the area but it's something they say the area needs to be proactive about before it grows out of control.
“There are no affordable rentals in North Spokane,” Sarah Olson with New Hope said.
New Hope points to research by Zillow, that finds that communities, where people spend more than 32 percent of their income on rent, can expect a more rapid increase in homelessness. They say- 70% of New Hope clients can afford $578 per month on rent and utilities combined - and there is no available housing at that price.
“People don’t think about it but when someone offers you toilet paper it’s a huge deal,” Cathleen Lane said.
Lane and her husband are two people who find themselves homeless in the county. They live in an RV and have had to move around. They are currently receiving services from New Hope.
“The biggest thing, a shower twice a week, you guys might laugh at that.. but we would come here and I feel like I could make it another week,” Lane said.
The Lanes recently moved back to the area, Spokane County, which is a place she called home prior but now can’t afford.
Work isn’t the problem Lane said, her husband has had steady work, money just isn’t enough to afford rent.
“These are people who have jobs, they are from this community a lot of them went to school out here,” Olson said.
Olson explains the homeless issue transcends downtown Spokane and is growing. Olson says new numbers show that close to 35% of the Mead School District student body are low-income and around 450 students are homeless.
She says people are priced out of their homes, can’t afford utilities, mortgages, and taxes, or have spent all of their savings trying to stay in their homes.
Olson explained that previously in the county there was more affordable housing by way of RV Parks. A storm moved through and destroyed several of those RV parks and that affordable housing was never replenished in the community.
They did a forecast report of their client base and Olson says there are similarities in trends between their report and the Mead School District report.
“People don’t realize that’s sort of happening invisibly,” Olson said.
Historically New Hope has been able to support people with small amounts of cash for small needs, access to emergency food services, and support with gas, but the need keeps growing.
So they are asking for help by way of a conversation.
“We’re hoping that we can see some affordable housing being built in the north county,” Olson said.
New Hope would like to see a cohousing unit built in the county. They are pointing to the Haystack Heights cohousing community in Spokane as a possible solution.
“We would like to show the community that possible,” Olson said.
Charles Durrett, the architect behind the Haystack Heights cohousing community in Spokane, New Hope will be posting a conversation with him at Whitworth University on Saturday about the potential of building one in the county.
New Hope wants to make it clear, the community would need to decide to build this.
Olson says the community will need to run point on this--- they have done their job and now they need the community to be the solution as they’ve been stretched to the limit.
“What’s amazing is that it’s a tackleable number,” Olson said, “last year we had 35 people, 35 housing units, that is a small community.”
As for Lane, she hopes the community will be proactive with this conversation as opposed to against it
“I honestly believe in people I honestly believe in the good of people,” Lane said “God has touched us with good people all along this weird journey.”
The conversation with Charles Durrett, the architect behind the haystack heights cohousing will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Whitworth and this event is free to the public.
If you would like to learn more about New Hope or how to utilize its services you can follow this link.
