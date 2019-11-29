SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday, November 29, 2019, marks two very special birthdays.
The first, belongs to Vina Ward, who turns 104 years old.
KHQ visited the Northpoint Village Assisted Living Home where she lives, as her friends and family gathered to wish her a happy birthday.
When asked what the secret to a long life is, her response was simple.
"My secret? Keep smiling. Just keep smiling. That's it," she said.
Meanwhile, Ward is just 34 years younger than the city of Spokane itself, which officially became an incorporated city on November 29, 1881.
The city was first named "Spokan Falls," before an "e" was added to Spokane in 1883. The "Falls" was dropped in 1891.
Back in 1881, Spokane only had 350 residents. Today, it's home to more than 200,000 and is the second-largest city in the state.
Happy birthday, Spokane, and happy birthday Vina.
