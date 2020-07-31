SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service Spokane said today should be the last day of very hot temperatures and some areas could flirt with record high temperatures for July 31st.
However, it is expected to be breezy, meaning there's an increased risk of grass fire spread in the Cascades and Columbia Basin.
There's also the potential for dry lightning and fires in the North Cascades and Northern Washington mountains. A red flag warning will be in effect from 2-10 p.m. Friday in the Cascades, Kittitas Valley, Waterville Plateau and Wenatchee area.
Still, expect very warm temperatures this weekend and more seasonal temperatures early next week. A heat advisory is in effect around much of the Inland Northwest through 8 p.m. Friday, while an excessive heat warning is in place in several areas of central and southern Washington along with the Lewiston area in Idaho.
NWS says areas like Spokane, Wenatchee, Omak, Ephrata, Pullman and Lewiston have forecasted high temperatures in the triple digits that could break or tie records for the date of July 31. Spokane reached its record of 103° back in 1929 on that date, and currently has a high temperature of 103° in the forecast.
