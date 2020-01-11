Weather Alert

...NEXT STORM SYSTEM MOVING IN SUNDAY... .OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM WILL MOVE IN EARLY SUNDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS ABOVE 2000 FT. BREEZY CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ON EXPOSED RIDGES, WILL CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WHICH COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS WHICH WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS WHICH WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&