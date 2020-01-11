A police officer and firefighter in Lubbock, Texas were killed on Saturday while working an accident on the interstate.
Officer Nicholas Reyna and firefighter Eric Hill responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 27 Saturday morning in snowy conditions.
While working the crash, a car crossed into the median and hit the officer and two firefighters. The second firefighter is in critical condition.
(Chief Shaun Fogerson/Lubbock Fire & Rescue:10 )
"It's a huge loss for the public safety community here and it was very unnecessary," Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said. "If people would respect road conditions. Things like this wouldn't have to happen."
Snow fell on the Lubbock area overnight and roads were icy.
