Officer-involved shooting reported outside Seattle area

SEATTLE, Wash- The Bellevue police tweeted that the Independent Force Investigation Team, from King County, is responding to an officer-involved shooting at Torguson Park in North Bend.
Earlier, detectives say a Snoqualmie/North Bend officer approached a group of people in the park, there was an altercation.
A person went for the officer’s weapon and the officer shot that person who now has died.
According to early reports, 13 agencies are responding in the area of the City of North Bend.
