OLYMPIA WA- The Governor is confirming 3 cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in Washington state.
Governor Inslee says via Twitter, "It remains as important as ever to get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask. We cannot yield an inch to this virus and have the power to keep our communities safe."
Washington has officially become the 13th state to confirm Omicron.
The ages of the people who tested positive are two in their 20s and one person in their late 30s.
The vaccination status is unknown and the state is currently in the investigation process with these people who tested positive.
Dr. Umair A. Shah the Secretary of Health says this is something the state expected and prepared for. Dr. Shah said that he does not believe another lock down will be necessary but it is crucially important that we continue to wear masks and be smart in large crowds.
All 3 cases are out of the west side:
-a man in his thirties from Thurston County,
-a man in his twenties from Pierce County,
-a woman in her twenties from King County.
LIVE Updates from the DOH Press conference:
.@ushahmd: “We may be tired of this virus, but as Delta and Omicron show us, it’s not tired of us.”@KHQLocalNews— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) December 5, 2021
DOH says they do not believe these cases are connected and travel history is unknown.
Dr. Shah thanked Dr. Geoffrey Baird the Chair of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, UW Medicine Virology Laboratory which helped identify these cases in the state.
Dr. Baird said, the cases were confirmed last evening in testing. Dr. Baird pointed out that his team has been screening dozens of sample tests, adding that they have the ability to do thousands of these tests a week.
Dr. Baird said, if it wasn't today it probably would've been tomorrow. They knew it was here.
Dr. Scott Lindquist the State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases said that the state is working with the University of Washington in data sharing.
Dr. Lindquist said, his team was highly confident with the screening that they were doing, they would be prepared to catch the cases early. He pointed out that the they've been working with public health lab to increase surveillance and screening and tests for this variant.
The State says they are working as part of the investigation to figure out the travel history and the vaccination status of the people who tested positive.
Lindquist and other doctors on the call say we should expect more cases and the best course of action continues to be getting vaccinated.
Right now, the state is saying that booster vaccines are also a powerful tool in the fight against variant.
The state says they were approved for 70,000 extra Moderna vaccines. DOH says they have seen an uptick in traffic on their vaccine website since Omicron started making headlines.
Those additional vaccines will arrive next week.
Doctors on the call say do not shop for a vaccine brand when it comes to a boosters. Take what you can get when it's available.
Dr. Shah added that Delta still is the biggest problem in the state but we can expect Omicron case numbers to come really fast.
All doctors on the call say the unvaccinated community is at the biggest risk.
Age and Omicron:
With kids not eligible for the vaccine how big of a risk is Omicron to the younger population?
Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett said, it's a cause for concern but not panic. His advice is that kids should continue to wear masks and be around vaccinated adults.
Cases detected in Seattle but what's that mean for eastern Washington?
RIGHT NOW: I just got out of the @WADeptHealth call on #Omicron, I asked Dr. Lindquist with the variant being detected on the west side what was being done to to ensure the same level of testing for Eastern Washington. He told me “we’ve got Eastern Washington covered.” pic.twitter.com/JI71RZ6fT3— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 5, 2021
Doctors on the call say that sampling is being done from Eastern Washington.
Dr. Lindquist said, the genotyping testing method is a state wide effort. The University Washington along with the public health lab is conducting these tests in Eastern Washington.
The doctor explained that sampling from the entire state is collected which gives an accurate real-time scope of which variant is dominant and in play. Adding a fair amount of testing is coming from Eastern Washington.
Dr. Lindquist said, he is very confident that we are getting the big picture with Eastern Washington accurately represented.
Dr. Baird said, there are multiple sites set up as far east as Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin county and that that data is being incorporated and screened.
Dr. Lindquist said, we've got Eastern Washington covered.
A briefing from DOH is taking place now, follow @yugmuabnennat and @bradmwarren on Twitter for LIVE updates.
All 3 cases are out of the west side.-Thurston-Pierce-KingDOH says they do not believe these cases connected and travel history is unknown. https://t.co/2ibgtj80hJ— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 5, 2021
.@WADeptHealth’s Joint Agency COVID-19 Response briefing is underway. I’ll provide updates in this thread. @KHQLocalNews https://t.co/Hqy53BYZ4J— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) December 5, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.