CHELAN, Wash. - A woman has been booked into the Okanogan County Jail for Manslaughter in the 1st degree.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a report Saturday, Aug. 14, of a homicide on Antoine Creek Rd. in Chelan.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call was originally routed to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were dispatched, however, the location was later determined to being Okanogan County

An Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene at about 2:56 pm and Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies were at the location when he arrived.

Deputies reportedly found 60-year-old David Pulich of Chelan deceased inside the residence.

His wife, 58-year-old Celine Pulich of Chelan was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail for Manslaughter in the 1st degree.

At this time detectives and deputies are investigating David Pulich’s death.

