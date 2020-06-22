AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash - The Kalispell Tribe says a person has been arrested with non-life threatening injuries after an incident at Nothern Quest Resort and Casino.
Two officers who responded to the scene were not hurt. KHQ has not been able to confirm exactly what the incident was.
However, Kalispell Tribal Police say they will be working with other law enforcement agencies on the investigation.
Stay with KHQ for updates on this breaking news situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.