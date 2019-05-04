SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- One person is dead following an officer involved shooting near an apartment complex in Spokane Valley.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an individual running around without a shirt on and "acting strange" near a group of children playing nearby an apartment on the 2800 block of N. Cherry.
Authorities say there is reason to believe the person was high on drugs or intoxicated.
Deputies arrived on scene around 5:35 p.m. and attempted to make contact with the individual descried. The person tried to run away from authorities, to a grassy area toward a known homeless camp.
Deputies over the radio said the individual was not being compliant with authorities.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ that shortly after this shots were fired.
Two deputies were on scene at the time of the shooting. Only one deputy fired a weapon.
The individual in question is dead.
Authorities say it is unknown if the person killed lived in the area.
A forensic unit is on scene. And the investigation is ongoing.