The Spokane Police Department released new crime numbers as apart of Mayor David Condon's One Spokane Policy Report.
According to the City of Spokane, overall crime decreased by 15-percent in 2018, thanks to targeted efforts by the Spokane Police Department and other city partnerships.
Car thefts in Spokane decreased by 24 percent in 2018, a figure Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl attributes to the Spokane Police Car Theft Task Force.
Working with Frontier Behavioral Health, the Spokane Police Department reduced the number of people who show signs of mental illness getting booked into jail by 70 percent.
The read the entire One Spokane Report, CLICK HERE.
