Deputies in Washington County, Oregon thought they were about to come face to face with a burglar, instead the bad guy turned out to be a vacuum cleaner.

It started when a person called 911 to report that someone was in the bathroom with the door locked. The caller told deputies that they could see shadow of someone inside.

Deputies rushed to the house and demanded the suspect come out.

After no response, with guns drawn, deputies open the door and encounter a Roomba Vacuum.

“As we entered the home we could hear "rustling" in the bathroom. We made several announcements and the "rustling" became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.” wrote Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Rogers in his report.