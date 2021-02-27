Police in Othello are investigating after they say a father accidentally shot his 4-year-old son in the head.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday in the 300 block of Hamlet. The 4-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital to wait for transport to Spokane via LifeFlight. The boy's exact condition at this time is unknown.
Othello Police say the father is cooperating and admitted to accidentally firing the gun.
In a release sent out Saturday afternoon, Othello Police said the Washington State Crime Lab has been requested to assist in the investigation.