STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says a 72-year-old man reported as an overdue hiker was found dead on Sunday.
The Sheriff's Office received a report of the overdue hiker Saturday morning in the area of Bridgeman Rettinger Rd., receiving assistance from volunteers with the Emergency Search and Rescue Team, Columbia Basin Search Dogs, Fire Districts 3 and 8, the National Park Service, Border Patrol and Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air 2.
Search efforts continued into Sunday, but unfortunately the man was found deceased by Air 2 in very steep terrain. Stevens Co. officials say no foul play is suspected.
"The Sheriff’s Office cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of the assistance we received from so many of our partners," the Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office said. "If you would like to serve your community by joining our Emergency Search and Rescue Team, please contact our main office at 684-5296 during normal business hours and ask for Chief Deputy Gowin."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.