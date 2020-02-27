For the past couple of days, the Spokane-area has seen a viral video circulating on social media showing an employee of Jeanne's Doggie Daycare and Pet Hotel in Spokane Valley hitting one of the dogs with what appears to be a leash.
On Wednesday, I spoke with Lonny Kelp, the owner of the doggie daycare, who said the employee was immediately fired and he plans on building a wall that will separate aggressive dogs from other dogs so nothing like what happened in the video will happen again.
Kelp said while he doesn't condone the actions of the employee, he understands why he did it. Kelp considered it a safety issue and the employee was trying to keep an aggressive dog from getting into a fight with another dog who was being transferred to another part of the facility.
Thursday morning, I had the chance to not only speak with the owner of the dog that was hit in the video, but also meet the dog, Brutus.
"He's 120 pounds, he's super mellow," owner Tim Leonetti said while introducing Brutus to a line of people at KHQ studios on Thursday. "He's my best friend."
"It was really disturbing and upsetting. There's no need for violence. Violence is not the answer, or abuse of any kind," Leonetti said while discussing the video of his dog getting hit. "It's very unfortunate what happened. He has a lot of good friends out there. For the past three years we've been going there, they would send us home with report cards after a week-long stay or a couple nights stay. All good reports. All good things."
Leonetti described Brutus as a social dog who has never had any problems and isn't aggressive.
"There has been incidents where my dog has had scarring, they said 'Your dog was involved in a fight' and they notify me right away," Leonetti said. "Not one person, still today, has given me an apology or tried to contact me in anyway, or even to ask how Brutus is. And that's probably the part that hurts me the most."
Tim said he's waiting on and trusting in the investigation that he says SCRAPS and the Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating. Leonetti says he took Brutus to a vet and the vet told him Brutus did have injuries as a result of the incident, but Leonetti didn't want to elaborate on what the injuries exactly were. He did say, in the end, Brutus will be OK.
"He's a little shook up. We've been staying home, just hanging out together," Leonetti said.
Lonny Kelp said on Wednesday that he personally had not spoken to Leonetti about the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
