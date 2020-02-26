For many people, their pets are their children and video that went viral on Tuesday showing a Spokane Valley doggie daycare employee hit a dog is not what they want to see. When you drop your pet off at a place, you want to know they are safe.
I spoke with Lonny Kelp, the owner of Jeanne's Doggie Daycare and Pet Hotel, at length on Wednesday morning about the viral video to try and have him put into context what happened. Kelp said changes have already taken place and more are on the way.
"Not justifying what the kid did, he shouldn't have done that," Kelp told me when talking about the video. "The first thing I teach in classes on training dogs is 'never, ever, ever hit a dog' because if you hit a dog it causes more problems."
Kelp and his wife have owned Jeanne's Doggie Daycare and Pet Hotel for the past 18 years and he says between the two locations he has plenty of loyal and happy customers.
"We're not that video. I've got thousands of customers that will testify, who have been here for 14 years, some of them have been here for 18 years, that will tell you that 'that's not who they are.'"
Jeanne's Doggie Daycare found themselves in the cross-hairs of animal lovers around the country on Tuesday after video shot from behind the business showed an employee hitting one of the dogs with what appears to be a leash.
After viewing the video, Lonny said the dog that was struck is known to be aggressive and while he does not condone the action of the employee, he believes the employee had the best of intentions.
"Basically in his eyes, he had no choice but to try to keep that dog away from that other dog," Kelp said. "But it wasn't the right thing to do. He didn't need to do that. He could've walked faster and pulled the dog and got inside. He didn't need to do that. He made a mistake and it cost him his job."
Lonny said the employee had only been there for about a month and was fired immediately by the manager on duty, adding that the incident will be a catalyst for some changes and reviews of policy.
New employees are trained on how to handle and take care of dogs, including if they get into a fight, according to Lonny. Although already protocol, Lonny says dogs labeled "aggressive" won't be able to be outside at the same time as other dogs and if for whatever reason that does happen, Lonny will be building a wall to keep them apart.
Lonny said he understands the frustrations of the people who saw the video and the owner of the dog on the receiving end of the lash.
"The guy was very upset because his dog got hit. I don't blame him," Kelp sympathized. "He basically said he wasn't coming back, which I understand. If it was my dog I wouldn't bring it back, but that doesn't mean that we hit dogs. It means that an employee did something wrong and we took care of the problem."
We received some messages from viewers who said there have been complaints filed against Jeanne's Doggie Daycare for a while. I called SCRAPS on Wednesday and the agency said they couldn't speak to specific complaints at the time. I filed a records request with Spokane County to view complaints filed against area dog boarding businesses, including Jeanne's Doggie Daycare, but it is unknown when those reports will be available.
What I found interesting while looking into this on Wednesday was that if you want to send your child to a daycare, there are resources available for you to look into the history of the business, complaints filed and actions taken, however there is nothing like that for doggie daycare facilities.
However, here are some recommendations on what to look for when you're trying to find a place to board your animal:
- Check reviews online (Yelp, Google, Facebook, etc.). Keep in mind, a lot more people will take to time to post something negative than to share a positive experience, and that doesn't make those negative complaints any less valid, but it's important to look for frequency and patterns in reviews.
- Take a tour of the facility for yourself. Look for an environment you want your dog in. If there are certain areas of a facility that owners or employees won't show you, that's a red flag.
- Talk to people. Talk to your neighbors or other animal owners about their experiences. Talk to your veterinarian. They might be able to steer you to a company they feel comfortable with based on animals they've seen.
- Do your due diligence. If you encounter a problem, SCRAPS encourages you to give them a call at (509) 477-2532.
