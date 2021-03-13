SPANGLE, Wa—A paramotor glider is safe after a close call with some power lines south of Spokane on Saturday.
Isaac and Micah Dant told KHQ their father went out gliding and became tangled in the lines when the wind changed. Rescue crews and Inland Power arrived to find Eric Dant suspended in the air. They were able to get him down safely.
The boys said they had a sneaking suspicion about what happened to their dad after the power went out.
"At our house it went out and we thought it was just some breaker problem, so we went down there and it wasn't. So I was like 'huh, what if Dad hit the power lines,’” Micah Dant said. ”And he did,” Isaac Dant added.
They said their father was taken to the hospital to get checked out for some minor injuries, but they all will be able to laugh about the incident in the future because he’s all right.
They even posted a little recap about the incident on TikTok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.