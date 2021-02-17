Paris Hilton off the market

Paris Hilton is is engaged is her boyfriend Carter Reum.
Reum purposed to Hilton over the weekend. Hilton posted a video to Instagram early Wednesday morning calling him her soulmate.
“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.” Hilton wrote on Instagram.
According to Hilton, Reum arranged a trip to a tropical paradise, when the two walked to dinner along the beach, Reum led Hilton to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee.
Hilton said "yes" to Reums 's proposal.