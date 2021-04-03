Paulsen Penthouse shows off Gonzaga pride with flag

SPOKANE, Wash. - 17 stories above the City of Spokane sets a piece of Spokane history, now called “The Compass Room” but known too many residents of Spokane as the “Paulsen Penthouse” and it’s now showing Gonzaga pride.
The Keyes family that operates The Compass Room as an event center have deep roots in Spokane.
Theresa Keyes, Mike Keyes and Mary Keyes grew up on the northside and attended Gonzaga University, Theresa and Mike attended Gonzaga University and are proud that at the very top of their building sets a head nod to their alma mater.
Lisa Dowers, who overseas operations at the Paulsen Center, had a specially designed Gonzaga flag made to fly above Spokane.
It’s as durable as an American flag and showcases the Gonzaga pride the building and its tenants all have.
“We are all lifelong residents of Spokane and we went to Gonzaga prep, Mike and I both went to Gonzaga law school and it’s our community,” Theresa Keyes said. “It’s not only our community as adults and alums it’s a community of growing ambitious young kids that want to help our community continue to thrive and we love to be a part of it.”
They say this is probably the longest the flag has flown above the building. They’re all really proud of the Zags’ run and they’re also proud to be one of the only buildings in Spokane showcasing bulldog pride by way of flying bulldog flag on top
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.