A 10-year-old boy was playing football in his Butler, Pennsylvania yard with some friends when their ball went into a neighbor's yard.
The neighbor's response was to keep the ball and pull a gun on the kids.
"What was going through my mind is, 'I don't wanna die at this age'", the boy told local media.
Police say after the ball went into Scott Spahn's yard, he became upset and pulled a gun then aimed it at the fifth grader and his five friends.
The fifth grader says he and his buddies play in the street and on the side walk all the time, but this time he says the neighbor wouldn't give them the ball back and threatened them with a revolver.
Spahn is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
A judge increased his bond to $200,000 due to public safety. He remains in jail.
