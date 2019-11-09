Major Crimes investigators are looking into a collision on the South Hill that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening.
Spokane Police say the collision between a car and a pedestrian happened near S. Palouse Highway and Thor. The pedestrian was taken by medics to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car remained on scene and is being interviewed by detectives.
Spokane Police say the investigation will take a few house and S. Palouse Highway will be shut down between Regal and Thor for quite some time Saturday night. If you are traveling in the area Saturday night, you'll want to find an alternate route.
"The Spokane Police Department would like to remind the motoring public to be cautious of pedestrians while on your daily travels as road conditions will be getting worse in the coming months," Officer Richie Plunkett said in a release.
If you witnessed this incident you are requested to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Please reference case 2019-20212851.
