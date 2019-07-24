What a storm last night, huh?
Lightning, rain and wind whipped through the Inland Northwest and left debris on the ground and thousands in the dark. Area power companies are working to restore service Wednesday morning. It's believed that a downed power line from the storm even sparked a house fire in north Spokane.
If nothing else, the lightning was hypnotizing to watch. KHQ's Reed Schmitt managed to capture some incredible photos of the lightning as it made its way through downtown Spokane. Take a look at Reed's photos above!
If you took any photos of the storm last night, please send them to us on our Facebook page! And check out all the great viewer footage KHQ has received thus far!