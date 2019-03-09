COLFAX, Wash. - A pilot received minor injures but didn't need medical attention after a single engine plane crash south of Pullman Airport.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single engine plane crash shortly after noon on Saturday, March 9.
Initial reports indicated the pilot was practicing "touch-and-go" landings in a field near the airport while piloting his 1964 Piper Super Cub aircraft.
The aircraft had skids on the landing gear for use on snow fields or frozen terrain, according to the Sheriff's Office. During an attempt to land the plane, it appeared one of the skids dug into the field, causing the plane to flip, landing on its top.
The pilot, 63-year-old Keith Kopf, was the only occupant of the aircraft. Authorities say he suffered minor injuries but didn't need medical attention.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the accident.