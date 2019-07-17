A nationwide shortage of plasma has people living with immunodeficiencies on edge, and a Baltimore mother pleading for more donors to come forward.
"People don't know the diagnosis and therefore they don't understand the treatment," Jana, a mother whose son badly needs plasma to live said. "And people don't know that blood donation is very different from plasma donation."
Jana's son started getting sick when he began going to school.
"We were told the officials diagnosis was CVID which stands for common variable immune deficiency," Jana said. "I learned a lot that day and the treatment for it was to get IGplasma infusions to protect him from the germs his body wasn't able to fight."
John Boyle is the President and CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation and also has the condition. The shortage has them concerned.
"The issue is that these therapies are developed from human plasma," Boyle said. "You can't make them in a factory you can't just create another pill what you have to do is get what's known as source plasma so it's coming straight from a human source."
Donating plasma is not the same as donating blood.
You have to go to a certified plasma collection center and you can do so twice in a seven day period. They even pay you.
It's a donation that won't take much of your time but could help save lives
"My son and many other people have normal lives because of your time and donation so please consider it," Jana said.
Primary Immuno deficiencies span a range of about 350 different diseases. Each of which are reasonably rare by themselves, but taken together, there are about one in 1200 people living with these deficiencies.
For information on where and how you can donate locally, call CSL Plasma at 509-340-6406, Octopharma Plasma at 509-484-7001 or Vitalant at (800) 423-0151.