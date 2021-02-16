Plows work to clear roads as many kids wake up to a snow day in the Inland Northwest

The Tuesday morning commute is another one filled with slick conditions and snow-covered roads. Compact snow and ice have been an issue, with a full city plow in place.
Drivers should plan to slow down and give extra time for the morning commute.
Snow will continue through today for portions of extreme eastern Washington and north Idaho. Another round of snow is expected late Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will moderate slowly but generally remain below normal through the week. Breezy to windy conditions are possible Sunday through Monday next week.
With snow falling around the region, you might be wondering when is the plow going to show up?
The City of Spokane, City of Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane County have real-time maps of where their plows have been, where they are headed, and what hasn't been touched.
PLOW MAPS:
The City of Spokane says crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until all city streets have been plowed. Additional crews from water and wastewater will be a part of plowing efforts and between 50 to 60 pieces of equipment will be working.
A full-city plow should take about three days to complete. However, it could take longer as more snow is expected over the next couple of days and crews will need to rework arterials and other locations.