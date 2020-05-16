Update, May 16, 2:10 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Rosaures staff have debunked a previous report of inappropriate behavior at the 5 Mile store.
After reviewing security footage, it has been determined that a woman who was thought to have touched produce inappropriately may have been developmentally delayed and did not initiate any more contact than normal.
According to Rosaures, there was never any threat to customers' health.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane Police say they are investigating a report of a woman licking produce at a north side grocery store last week.
The report says someone saw the woman licking produce at the 5 Mile Rosauers about a week ago.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Early last month, a 53-year-old woman was arrested for felony vandalism for licking about $1800 worth of merchandise at a California grocery store.
Spokane Police ask anyone with information about the reported incident at the 5 Mile Rosauers to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
