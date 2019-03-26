Update: Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have identified the suspect from an armed robbery at a Spokane Valley Subway earlier this month and are looking for tips in locating him.
Police have identified 34-year-old Matthew Gardner as a suspect in the robbery at the Subway at 2114 N Pines. Rd on March 1.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are requesting tips of information regarding Gardner's activity or where he may be staying since February of 2019.
Anyone with information regarding Gardner’s activities, whereabouts, or this robbery, is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223, reference #10027939.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A manhunt is underway for a man accused of armed robbery of a Spokane Valley Subway around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his late 20's to early 30's. The man is approximately 6' with a thin build. The coat the suspect was wearing is described as a large white jacket with light gray squares or a similar geometric pattern.
A store employee says the suspect walked into the N. Pines Street Subway, armed with a knife and demanded money. The suspect was alone and was last seen leaving the Subway on foot, headed north.
The employe working at the time of the robbery is shaken up but was not injured.
Surveillance footage did catch the man on camera, however the photo posted by authorities is unclear. Authorities are asking for your help in identifying the suspect.
If you have information regarding this robbery, recognize the description of the suspect please call Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223, reference #10027939.