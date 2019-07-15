Police in Tennessee are asking residents to not flush their meth down the toilet and inadvertently create of population of gators and other wildlife hooked on meth.
Last week, officers with the Loretto Police Department were serving a search warrant and found their suspect, Andy Perry, trying to flush 12 grams of meth, 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth and drug paraphernalia down a toilet.
Perry was not successful in flushing his drugs, according to the police department's Facebook post, but he was arrested and the police department took the opportunity to ask residents to think about the wildlife before they get rid of their drugs.
“When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream,” the post explained. “Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth.”
“Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.”
There you have it. Don't flush your drugs!
The police department added this warning isn't just for illegal drugs, but also prescription pills, too.