SPOKANE - Spokane police are investigating a deadly crash after a car hit a pedestrian on Wellesley Ave. Thursday night.
Police say an officer was flagged down by the driver around 8 p.m. after they hit an elderly man at the intersection of Belt St.
The officer and a passerby performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over. The man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time. The driver stayed on scene and was cooperative during the investigation.
If you witnessed the collision and haven't talked with investigators, please call Crime Check at 456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.