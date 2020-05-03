SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in West Central Spokane Sunday afternoon, with multiple injuries reported.
According to SPD, the shooting happened on the east side of Cannon Park on W. Maxwell Ave and N. Elm St. Police located firearms at the scene upon arrival.
Authorities say multiple people were injured and are being treated at area hospitals.
Police are following on several leads regarding a possible subject or subjects.
Elm St. from Spofford to Maxwell is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
