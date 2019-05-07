BREAKING: Identity of man killed by deputy in Saturday shooting in Spokane Valley released

SPOKANE VALLEY - The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team says a weapon has still not been recovered from the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting. 

Saturday, May 4, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an individual running around without a shirt on and "acting strange" near a group of children playing nearby an apartment complex on the 2800 block of N. Cherry.

Witnesses believe 25-year-old Ethan Austin Murray was high on drugs or intoxicated. When police tried making contact with him, he ran to a wooded area. 

Police say Murray wasn't complying with commands and appeared to pull something out of his pocket before they began to fire. 

Murray died from multiple gunshot wounds after a deputy fired at him during a call.

The scene covered several acres, which police are still processing. A weapon still hasn't been recovered. 

No one else was injured on the scene.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

