SPOKANE VALLEY - The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team says a weapon has still not been recovered from the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting.
Saturday, May 4, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an individual running around without a shirt on and "acting strange" near a group of children playing nearby an apartment complex on the 2800 block of N. Cherry.
Witnesses believe 25-year-old Ethan Austin Murray was high on drugs or intoxicated. When police tried making contact with him, he ran to a wooded area.
Police say Murray wasn't complying with commands and appeared to pull something out of his pocket before they began to fire.
Murray died from multiple gunshot wounds after a deputy fired at him during a call.
The scene covered several acres, which police are still processing. A weapon still hasn't been recovered.
No one else was injured on the scene.
If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.