Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Spokane Valley Subway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A manhunt is underway for a man accused of armed robbery of a Spokane Valley Subway around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his late 20's to early 30's. The man is approximately 6' with a thin build. The coat the suspect was wearing is described as a large white jacket with light gray squares or a similar geometric pattern.
A store employee says the suspect walked into the N. Pines Street Subway, armed with a knife and demanded money. The suspect was alone and was last seen leaving the Subway on foot, headed north.
The employe working at the time of the robbery is shaken up but was not injured.
Surveillance footage did catch the man on camera, however the photo posted by authorities is unclear. Authorities are asking for your help in identifying the suspect.
If you have information regarding this robbery, recognize the description of the suspect please call Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223, reference #10027939.