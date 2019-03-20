The owner of a Ponderay day care that was recently shut down is now facing criminal charges for the injuries sustained by an unattended infant at the hands of other children.
Ponderay Police Officers and Detectives completed their investigation, revealing that five children; the six-month-old infant, two twins under two years old, and two toddlers were left alone in the same room at Little Fit Day Care for around 30 minutes.
Police say the children were unattended by owner Dennis McLeish, the only staff member present at the time of the incident.
The infant was severely beaten for approximately 20 minutes by another child in the room, requiring them to be hospitalized. The infant has since been taken home and is recovering.
Police say in addition to the action already taken by the State of Idaho in removing the day care's license, McLeish will be charged criminally for violation of Idaho Code 18-1501(2), injury to a child.
The incident occurred on Feb. 24, after staff had called 911 to report an unresponsive six-month baby who was unconscious. Responders said extraordinary efforts were necessary to evoke a response from the baby before it was transported to the hospital. The initial investigation revealed the infant had been spanked and bitten.