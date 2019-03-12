Ponderay day care shut down after unattended infant sustains serious injuries

A northern Idaho day care has permanently closed its doors after an incident involving an unattended infant being seriously injured at the hands of other unattended children.
Little Fit Day Care LLC announced on Friday, March 8 that it would be permanently shut down.
A termination letter from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare sent to owner Dennis McLeish says that the Day Care violated their Idaho Child Care Program (ICCP) Provider Agreement, and the department was terminating their ICCP Provider Agreement, effective that Friday.
The letter mentions a health and safety inspection conducted by Panhandle Public Health regarding an incident on Feb. 26 and Ponderay Police Department's police report dated on March 5.
The reports stated that a six-month-old infant at the facility was left completely unattended. In the absence of care, the IDHW says the infant was hit, held down by the back of the neck, dragged across the carpet, head-butted, bit, and hit with wood and plastic toys by other unattended children. The infant was seriously injured from the incident and was later hospitalized.
The letter says that following the incident, McLeish sent out a group message to staff "stating that no one is allowed to leave the children unattended."
The IDHW says that a representative from the facility never reported the incident to them. The Basic Daycare license for Little Fit was summarily suspended. The Provider Agreement will be denied for the next five years, making them ineligible to receive payment from the ICCP.
The document says licensing rules require "The owner or operator and all staff are responsible for the direct care, protection, supervision, and guidance of children through active involvement or direct observation."
IDHW said the health and safety inspection and police report "clearly indicate this requirement was not met in the facility. While unsupervised, the six-month-old infant received physical injuries that required medical care and placed the child's health and safety in immediate jeopardy."
Little Fit announced the shutting down on Facebook abruptly that Friday afternoon, saying that it would be closing for good just over two hours after it was posted.
The post read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Effective 5pm today, Little Fit is shutting down permanently. We understand this is short notice and we are very sorry for the inconvenience. LITTLE Fit has been blessed and dedicated to helping all of our clients with childcare in this area and we are very disappointed that this is happening, and will miss each of our clients dearly."
The Day Care also began giving away toys, kids clothing, books and other storage items via Facebook on Sunday.
