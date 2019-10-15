The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the deadly vintage plane crash in Connecticut earlier this month.
On October 2, a B-17 World War II-era sightseeing plane crashed at Bradley International Airport.
Seven people were killed, including the pilots and five passengers. Several others got hurt, including three people on the ground.
The NTSB report does not say what caused the crash, however, it does say winds were calm at the time, there were no issues during previous inspections and tests on plane's fuel came back normal.
Shortly after take-off, the pilot radioed the tower and asked to return saying there was an issue with the number four engine. When asked if he needed help, the pilot said 'no'.
Moments later, the plane hit the ground just shy of the runway. The plane then hit several vehicles, slammed into a de-icing facility and caught fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.