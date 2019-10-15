Watch again

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the deadly vintage plane crash in Connecticut earlier this month.

On October 2, a B-17 World War II-era sightseeing plane crashed at Bradley International Airport.

Seven people were killed, including the pilots and five passengers. Several others got hurt, including three people on the ground.

The NTSB report does not say what caused the crash, however, it does say winds were calm at the time, there were no issues during previous inspections and tests on plane's fuel came back normal.