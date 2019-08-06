Watch again

Primary Election Day has arrived, and there’s still time to register to vote in Washington State.

This is the first election with same day registration in the state of Washington. The Spokane County Elections Department says potential voters will need to visit the department in person to register on Election Day. The department advises Spokane County residents to bring their Washington State IDs and to know their social security numbers.

Voters who are registered but haven’t mailed their ballots yet can drop them in ballot boxes around Spokane County. There are more than 20 boxes located at area libraries, city halls, the Spokane County Elections Department and the STA Plaza. Voters can drop off their ballots until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6.

A full list of ballot boxes in Spokane County is available here.