A deputy conducting a prowl check north of Chattaroy Sunday night ended up confronting and shooting the owner of the property, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said there was a reported burglary at the property on E. Grouse Rd earlier on Sunday and throughout the night there had been requests for continued prowl checks at the property.
However, Sheriff Knezovich said unbeknownst to law enforcement, the property owner came back to stay the night.
While conducting a requested prowl check, a deputy encountered the property owner and at some point shots were fired and the property owner was hit, according to the Sheriff.
The property owner was taken to Sacred Heart and admitted into surgery. The property owner's condition is unknown at this time.
The SIIR Team is conducting an investigation into the shooting.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.