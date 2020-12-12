SPOKANE- Many people are working to help each other this season, including Daniel Pratt who has been helping folks impacted by the Palmer Fire.
Neighbors are helping neighbors as volunteers and survivors themselves are helping to build shelters on Palmer Mountain after a fire burned nearly 18,000 acres and threatened many homes.
Pratt says their goals are to create a fire-friendly environment by helping those impacted by the fire build shelters.
“We are set up in our first phase now, we’ve had lots of volunteers we’ve had in fact we have 20 up there today and our goal is to get the units dried in before we get to the cold- January, February, March of course, and then come spring we’ll have a second phase where we will be focused on a firewise system,” Pratt said.
As work continues, help is being sought from the public to assist efforts.
“If you have never volunteered, I would encourage you to do so. It is the best and most rewarding thing anyone can do. When you put good into the world it comes back 10 fold.”
If you can’t volunteer, donations can also help.
Here are some ways you can donate to the cause:
Palmer Mountain Community Fire Fund Umpqua Bank, Account #: 3968216832 Routing #123205054
Go Fund Me account for Habitat For Humanity.
You can Donate Time or Funding, by calling:
Howards Floyd
509 560 8264
(1prettyboy22@gmail.com)
Daniel Pratt
509 255 7378
Joseph Enzenspeger
509 560 9691
(jgenz4@gmail.com)
Annie Kier
509 826 3926
(omakannie@hotmail.com)
