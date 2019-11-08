A rare dingo pup has become a popular hit on social media after he was apparently dropped by a bird from the sky and found in a suburban back garden in Australia.
The Alpine Dingo called Wandi is suspected to have crash-landed in a Victorian back garden.
Cellphone video provided by the Australia Dingo Foundation showed Wandi playing with other dingo pups in his new home at the sanctuary.
After being looked at by a vet, DNA testing confirmed Wandi is of a breed of dingo on the verge of extinction. Most wild dingoes are dingo-dog hybrids.
The pup could prove to be very valuable to the foundation's breeding program.
