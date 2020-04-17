Woman accused of killing baby arrested by Kootenai County Sheriffs Office

RATHDRUM, Idaho- Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriffs office have arrested 22-year-old Elizabeth B. Keyes on charges that she murdered her baby.

Detectives say on April 14th, they got a call that a woman and a deceased baby had been transported to Kootenai Health. 

Following an investigation and evidence collected from the residence and hospital, interviews and the subsequent autopsy, detectives obtained a warrant of arrest for Keyes and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on April 16, 2020 for one count of murder in the first degree.

