RATHDRUM, Idaho- Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriffs office have arrested 22-year-old Elizabeth B. Keyes on charges that she murdered her baby.
Detectives say on April 14th, they got a call that a woman and a deceased baby had been transported to Kootenai Health.
Following an investigation and evidence collected from the residence and hospital, interviews and the subsequent autopsy, detectives obtained a warrant of arrest for Keyes and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on April 16, 2020 for one count of murder in the first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.