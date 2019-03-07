Former Spokane TV news anchor Nadine Woodward confirmed Thursday afternoon to Stephanie Vigil that she is considering a run for Spokane Mayor.
Woodward retired from TV news this year after nearly 3 decades on the air in Spokane.
Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, a democrat, has already said he's planning to run.
Stuckart is the highest profile of seven men who already have announced they would run for mayor. Other candidates include Andrew Rathbun, an Air Force and National Guard veteran; Spokane Firefighter Shawn Poole; Kelly Cruz, a long-time member of the West Central Neighborhood Council; Chris Schroll, communications manager at a local auto body shop; Jonathan Bingle, owner of a local event business; and smoke shop owner Jason Dixon.